Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Lock in your weekend plans in the Eurobodalla with our events guide

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tilba Festival: Celebrate the town's heritage

Street games, food, markets, music - the Tilba Festival will make for a perfect family day out this weekend. Picture by Marah Weston
Street games, food, markets, music - the Tilba Festival will make for a perfect family day out this weekend. Picture by Marah Weston

Tilba's Bate Street will come alive for the annual Tilba Festival on Saturday, July 29. From 9am, live local music, market stalls, food and street games will adorn Tilba's thoroughfare in a celebration of heritage, beauty and community. Tickets are free for kids, $5 for concession card holders and $15 for adults. Get your tickets at visittilba.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.