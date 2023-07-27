Tilba's Bate Street will come alive for the annual Tilba Festival on Saturday, July 29. From 9am, live local music, market stalls, food and street games will adorn Tilba's thoroughfare in a celebration of heritage, beauty and community. Tickets are free for kids, $5 for concession card holders and $15 for adults. Get your tickets at visittilba.com.au.
Celebrated pastelist Stephie Clark is hosting a 2-day pastel workshop at the Malua Bay Community Centre on July 29 and 30. The Armidale artist will share how she masterfully brings subjects alive with light, colour and composition. To book your spot, call Anne on 0402 408 882 or email dalindley@bigpond.com.
More than 50 of the state's best rally car drivers will race their way through dirt roads near Batemans Bay on Saturday, July 29 for the Lazer Rally of the Bay. Watch them battle for a podium finish or see the cars and watch the teams prepare for the race at the Corrigans Beach Reserve from 9am. Learn more here.
The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum wants your help in raising funds to restore and repaint their 103-year-old museum, which once served as the town's courthouse. Come along to the museum at 11am, July 29 for a bake sale, sausage sizzle and discover gems in their garage sale. Learn more at batemansbayheritagemuseum.com.
The Batemans Bay Uniting Church is hosting their aptly named Variety Concert at 2pm on Sunday, July 30. Come along to see the Baby Boomers sing and dance, hear Paul Marshall sing and laugh along to poems, skits and storytelling. Learn more by calling 0438717606.
16 to 26-year-olds are invited to create a lantern from recycled materials to be featured and win up to $650 in the upcoming River of Art festival. Repurposing for Resilience are hosting a free workshop in Bodalla on July 29 for young artists - register by emailing rfreurobodalla@gmail.com.
For 10 years, Ken Searle has walked beaches from Guerilla Bay to Broulee and used paint, charcoal and pencil to etch the ocean, headlands and sand of the ever-changing coastline. From July 29, The BAS Centre in Moruya will exhibit his works in Broulee: A Walk. Learn more at thebas.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
