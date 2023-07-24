The South Coast community is popping on cosy slippers to help CareSouth improve the lives of children as part of National Aunties & Uncles Day.
CareSouth's Warm Hearts, Warm Feet campaign celebrates the work of Aunties & Uncles volunteers, who provide guidance and support to children and families who need a helping hand.
This year schools and businesses across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, including NowChem and South Nowra Early Learning Centre, are joining in the fun on National Aunties & Uncles Day on July 26.
They are wearing their slippers to work to raise awareness of CareSouth's Aunties & Uncles program and the support it provides to children in our communities.
Why wear slippers? It's a nod to how our Aunties & Uncles volunteers make kids feel; safe, snug and supported, just like a pair of cosy slippers on your feet.
Carers also get the same warm-hearted feeling when they put themselves in the shoes of the children they support.
Shoalhaven businessman John Lamont has been an Aunties & Uncles volunteer, supporting twin girls, for more than a decade. The twins are now adults but continue to be an important part of John's life.
"It's such a valuable program and a great way for people to experience what giving back and making a difference can do to a child's life," John said.
"There's no reason why this relationship with the twins and their family won't go on forever. It's brought me so much joy walking beside them on their journey."
CareSouth's carer engagement and support team leader Bec Henderson said the Aunties & Uncles program made an incredible difference in the lives of children and volunteers.
"The program has been running for nearly 30 years but receives no funding," she said.
"We want raise awareness of the importance of the Aunties & Uncles program, and the volunteers who make it happen, because it's an early intervention strategy and it reduces the risk of children entering the child protection system."
CareSouth will host an Aunties & Uncles information stall at Stockland Nowra on Wednesday, July 26 for those interested in becoming carers.
