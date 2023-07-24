Despite the river's persistent cold temperatures, it is still offering productive fishing opportunities. Dusky flathead can be found around the main power lines at the Batemans Bay bridge.
If you venture to the mouth of the Runnyford River near the red marker buoy, you might have a chance to catch some jewfish.
Exploring the shallows and oyster racks might lead to successful bream catches.
Inshore fishing conditions have been inconsistent lately, but anglers have managed to land some solid snapper in close using soft plastics.
On the other hand, those relying on bait fishing have faced challenges due to big schools of pike and barracuda in the area.
The water temperature, currently at 16 degrees, seems to be attracting these species.
Fishing conditions have been fantastic, yielding abundant catches of salmon and tailor along the Moruya breakwall.
Also, there are plenty of black drummer and bream off the rocks at Pretty Point.
The underwater visibility is excellent for divers and there are plenty of lobsters to be found. However, keep in mind that the bag limit for lobster is set at three per person per day.
Plenty of sand flathead has been caught from Kioloa to South Durras in water depths ranging from 45 to 50 metres.
At Montague Island anglers have been delighted with catches of quality snapper and morwong.
Large yellowfin and bluefin tuna have been found east of Batemans Bay beyond the continental shelf.
Impressive schools of these tuna have been spotted breaking the surface, making for an exhilarating display.
The preferred fishing technique in this area involves casting stick baits and trolling skirted lures.
The week ahead promises ideal conditions for boating enthusiasts. There will be minimal swell and gentle winds leading up to the weekend.
Before deploying your lines when trolling, hold your lures next to the boat and watch them to make sure they are swimming in a lifelike manner. If they look lethargic, try speeding up a bit.
