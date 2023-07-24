Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Jewie Josh serves up his Eurobodalla fishing forecast

By Jewie Josh
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 11:00am
Young Ryan Bissett from Canberra with his personal best dusky flathead that he caught during the school holidays.
Young Ryan Bissett from Canberra with his personal best dusky flathead that he caught during the school holidays.

Clyde River

Despite the river's persistent cold temperatures, it is still offering productive fishing opportunities. Dusky flathead can be found around the main power lines at the Batemans Bay bridge.

