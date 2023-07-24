Freebies and plenty of fun proved the order of the day at a recent Special Olympics Come-and-try session.
The Come-and-Try basketball and Special Olympics South Coast event was held at Hanging Rock, Batemans Bay on Saturday, July 22.
It was co-hosted by Batemans Bay Basketball Association with support from Lyn Grogan (president) and Annette Miller (secretary) who both attended and joined in the day.
Sessions were run by Batemans Bay Association coaches Folo and Jack - and they were amazing.
The day proved a hit with several families and their children with disabilities.
While learning skills was a highlight a variety of giveaways was also popular.
This included free basketballs, jackets and track suit pants which were presented by Batemans Bay Association to the participating athletes.
A free barbecue run by volunteers was equally popular.
Several people sung the praises of the event including one parent who said they "loved the way everyone was included".
Meanwhile one of the young athletes was overheard asking if they could "come back again tomorrow? It's fun".
There is now talk of another event later in the year, as everyone enjoyed the day so much.
Special Olympics South Coast currently has 26 registered athletes, after only having sic at the beginning of 2022, when the club re-started after bushfires and COVID.
The club supports people with intellectual disability (aged 8 and over) from Milton/Ulladulla in the north, right down south to the Victorian border.
Registered members currently train and compete in basketball, swimming and ten pin bowling.
Upcoming trips away include:
The club members regularly train in all the sports.
To learn more go to the Facebook page - Special Olympics Australia - South Coast.
As far as the club is concerned there is a place for everyone in Special Olympics, regardless of skill level.
