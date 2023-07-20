Batemans Bay will serve as something of a half-way pitstop for a prominent road in August.
The 34th Kidney Kar Rally will stop by the seaside before the final three legs of a journey spanning 3000km from Mudgee with a finish in Narrandera.
From Monday, August 14 until Saturday, August 19, a field of 39 rally cars driven and designed by supporters of Kidney Health Australia will take to the dirt track across regional New South Wales to raise funds and awareness for the Kids and Youth Program, which helps children and young people deal with the physical, emotional and psychological impacts of kidney disease.
Spanning more than three decades, the rally has raised more than $15 million for the Kids and Youth Program and organisers are hoping to lift that tally by another $400,000 this year.
Kidney Health Australia CEO Chris Forbes commended the entrants on their devotion and commitment across the week-long road trip.
"Kidney disease is often mistaken as an older person's disease, but in fact so many Australian kids and youths are impacted, often needing ongoing medical interventions and transplants at a young age," Mr Forbes said.
"Kidney Health Australia's Kids and Youth Program helps kids be kids, helping them and their families find the peer-support they need."
Mr Forbes said going through childhood and adolescence was already a challenging time of development without the "enormous physical and emotional burden of kidney disease".
"It's why we're determined to support them through these important developmental years, and why raising funds for this Kids and Youth Program is so vital," he said.
Australian Rally champion Harry Bates joined the 'sunshine blokes' to launch this year's rally recently in Brisbane and held activities as part of a Kidney Kids Camp.
This is Bates' second year on the rally supporting Kidney Health Australia's Kids and Youth Program.
"The Kidney Kar Rally is such a great event not only throughout rally week but in the lead-up, because all the drivers put in so much effort to build their cars and do something they love, all in the name of raising money for the Kidney Kids," said Bates.
"Meeting some of the kids affected by kidney disease and hearing their stories has given me a new perspective. If you think my racing at an incredible speed is brave, you need to hear what some of these kids have been through at such a young age.
"The emotional and physical toll kidney disease takes on them is incomprehensible, but to see them so positive about their lives is inspiring, and that's why I'm so passionate about supporting this cause."
A field of 39 cars have been built up and fettered to take on the 3000km journey, and Mr Forbes said all the support for the drivers would help critical programs like the Kidney Kids Camp.
To donate to the rally, visit kidneykarrally.org.au
