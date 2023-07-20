On July 16, Ron "Callo" Callaghan, new to Eurobodalla Live Music (ELM), showed us why he was chosen to open shows for Archie Roach on tour.
His two sets of mainly original music gifted us with stories set to soulful melodies.
Ron was backed by Eurobodalla royalty with Chris and Michael McGrath on bass and drums, and Peter Rich on guitar.
In the audience were three of the best-known bass players of their era who all remarked on the quality of the backing, and were particularly impressed by Chris McGrath and Callo's bass player.
Peter Rich wowed us with his deft melodic fills and solos, earning applause from the attending music professionals.
In the second half, polished ELM veterans Red Heart Blue showed us once again why they keep being asked back.
Jackson Fisher of Red Heart Blue said he was still not well, but we would not have known it as he swapped between 12 -string and 6- string guitars then to keys to rip into hits by Elton John and Billy Joel and Van Morrison's classic, Moondance.
Corine Mesliah, always smiling, sang harmony and added gentle percussion with shakers.
At one point, to our delight, Stephen leapt up for a percussion duet with drummer Graham Brown who played an unusual collection of hand drums with subtlety and precision.
Next month on August 20 we have Phil Coleman and Yulumba, but more about that later!
