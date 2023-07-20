The Fungi Feastival may be finished for 2023 but the mycelium will continue to grow underground with another Feastival already scheduled for mid-June to mid-July 2024.
Between June 16 and July 16, this year's Fungi Feastival featured 33 fungi events from Batemans Bay to Eden that explored the science, food and art of fungi.
Keynote speaker Alison Pouliot presented a fungi seminar in Central Tilba to 60 people then hands-on fungi workshops to 50 people in Cobargo and Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens.
She had intriguing stories of her many fungi forays in the environment and also spoke of the importance of the symbiotic relationship between fungi and plant roots.
READ ALSO:
Over 130 people attended practical mushroom-growing workshops at five venues.
The workshops were presented by the Feastival's co-convenors Fiona Kotvojs of Gulaga Gold, Josh Whitworth of Collective Cultures and Annette Kennewell of Tilba Mushrooms, plus Marita Smith of Milton Mushrooms and special guest presenters Elisabeth Newfield and Liz Worth.
Ms Kotvojs ran seven truffle hunts at her farm, Gulaga Gold near Dignams Creek.
With truffle season continuing until mid-August there are more truffle hunting experiences with scent-trained dogs and tastings of truffle-infused cheese and ice-cream.
More than 140 diners feasted on fungi dinners at The Oaks Ranch in Mossy Point, florabel in Eden, Il Passaggio in Bermagui, the Dromedary Hotel in Central Tilba and Wheelers Restaurant in Pambula.
Local cafes and eateries that offered 'fungi on the menu' included Fig Cafe and Bar and Hotel Australasia in Eden, Tilba Dairy, Tilba Bakery, Tilba Teapot and Tilba Valley Winery, plus Mr Bold Catering in Narooma.
In Bermagui, Eastwoods hosted a mushroom and truffle cooking class which quickly filled.
Almost 100 people attended two fungi documentaries at Narooma Kinema over two nights, 20 people attended the two fungi photography workshops in Merimbula and Narooma and almost 60 children attended free family-friendly fungi activities at Bermagui and Bega Libraries during the school holidays.
Although Fungi Feastival 2023 has ended there are still oyster mushrooms available at Tilba Market, mushroom grain spawn for growers from Collective Cultures and truffle hunts at Dignams Creek.
Fungi Feastival's co-convenors thanked their sponsors - Mumbulla Community Foundation, Tilba Area and Narooma Chambers of Commerce, Whale Coast Realty and Mushgrow Wood Pellets - for their financial support.
To subscribe for early updates on Fungi Feastival 2024 events visit the website.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.