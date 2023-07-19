Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Broulee Runner Deb Connaughton celebrates 500th run with personal best

Updated July 20 2023 - 11:53am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deb Connaughton celebrated her 500th run with the Broulee Runners and marked the occasion with a personal best time. Picture supplied
Deb Connaughton celebrated her 500th run with the Broulee Runners and marked the occasion with a personal best time. Picture supplied

July 19, 2023 was very special in the history of the Broulee Runners with Deb Connaughton recording her 500th run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.