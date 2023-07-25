3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Immerse yourself in the sophisticated charm of this impeccable brick-and-tile residence, where the inviting neutral palette offers a blank canvas to shape as your sanctuary.
Three spacious bedrooms, the main adorned with mirrored built-in robes and a ceiling fan, offer restful nights, while the additional two bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes.
Experience luxury in the contemporary, two-way bathroom boasting a shower/bath combination, separate toilet, and vanity for everyday convenience.
The open-concept living area, enhanced with stylish tiled flooring, combines a functional kitchen and breakfast bar to inspire culinary creativity.
Venture out to the covered deck and soak in the view of the beautiful backyard - an idyllic setting for leisurely entertainment or tranquil relaxation.
The leafy gardens present an enticing street appeal, flourishing with lush and low-maintenance greenery. For those with a green thumb, there's the added benefit of a vegetable patch to cultivate produce.
The property also offers a tandem carport and rear yard access, ensuring plenty of secure storage for boats or caravans.
There are virtually no power bills, thanks to a proficient solar panel and battery system - an invaluable asset in our current environmentally conscious era.
It is situated within walking distance of Surf Beach's array of shops, eateries, healthcare facilities, and public transport links.
A short 600m stroll takes you to the local primary school and a mere 2km to the local high school, positioning this home perfectly for families.
