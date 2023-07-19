A new humpback calf has been delighting people as it enjoys the clean and calm waters of Jervis Bay in recent days.
The newborn whale calf has been spotted in he bay in recent days, swimming beside its mother and full-size escort.
At other times the baby has been seen mimicking its mother, attempting tail slaps and cruising in the middle of Jervis Bay.
"Although we have given the new family its space it has been observed a number of times, and at one stage the mother was pushing the baby up under her nose," said Jervis Bay Wild tourism manager Greta Lewis.
"The pristine conditions in the bay are supporting this new born that has arrived very early."
Ms Lewis said baby humpbacks were usually born in warmer waters to the north, but despite arriving early the baby appeared to be doing well.
With the northern migration in full swing, Jervis Bay Wild was getting close to seeing its 900th whale for the season that started in May, Ms Lewis said.
"The whales are looking healthy and in great numbers," she added.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
