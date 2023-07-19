Australian Idol is coming to the south coast - here's what you need to know

Warm up those voices: Australian Idol is coming to town.
The hit show is targeting the south coast in its upcoming round of auditions.
This August, virtual auditions will open for south coast singers looking to earn their ticket to stardom.
Future Idols can upload their audition video via a dedicated Nowra auditions website; there are also options to share a link to your audition video, or set up a live Zoom audition.
The show is inviting auditions from singers aged 15 to 30.
Australian Idol has produced some of the nation's biggest stars including Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-lee, Matt Corby, and most recent winner Royston Sagigi-Baira.
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
