Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Eurobodalla Shire Council welcomes two senior directors amid rebuild efforts

Updated July 19 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council General Manager Warwick Winn has welcomed Stephanie Speedy (left) and Graham Attenborough (right) to the team.
Eurobodalla Shire Council General Manager Warwick Winn has welcomed Stephanie Speedy (left) and Graham Attenborough (right) to the team.

In a bid to tackle the Eurobodalla Shire Council's fiscal challenges, two senior directors have been welcomed to the council's finance and infrastructure teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.