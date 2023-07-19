In a bid to tackle the Eurobodalla Shire Council's fiscal challenges, two senior directors have been welcomed to the council's finance and infrastructure teams.
General manager Warwick Winn said both roles were vital in delivering a finance-led approach to the council's ongoing challenges.
"Both are leaders in their respective fields, passionate about customer service and good outcomes for the community and have strong local ties," he said.
Stephanie Speedy has been appointed as the council's new finance and corporate services director, while Graham Attenborough will lead the infrastructure services team.
READ MORE:
Ms Speedy is a chartered accountant with 20 years experience in public and private sectors. Mr Winn said her financial background and familiarity working with council means she will be invaluable to the council's progression.
"She will be instrumental in bringing together a finance strategy that will see us living within our means," Mr Winn said.
Mr Attenborough is a civil engineer and has gained more than thirty years' experience in private and government sectors.
He has worked for several state government entities and was recently chief operating officer with the NSW Department of Planning.
Mr Attenborough is relocating to the Eurobodalla from Sydney and will start his role on July 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.