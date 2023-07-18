Moruya suffered the loss of one of its oldest and most highly respected residents, in the person of Mr. Samuel Kimpton, who died at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. S. Harkus, of Nelligen, at the age of 89 years. The deceased was a native of Herefordshire, England, and came to this district in 1853, when he entered the services of the late Mr. Hawdon, of Kiora. In 1857 he married Miss Sarah Jessop, who predeceased him four years ago. The first part of his married life was spent at Dwyer's Creek and Garlandtown. In 1872 he purchased and settled down on the property now know as "Kimpton's Orchard" on the Deua River. It was at the Deua River homestead that Mr. and Mrs. Kimpton dispensed the old time hospitality of the bush, when every caller was made welcome, and on leaving were presented with a liberal supply of choice fruit from the orchard. ... Sixteen children were born- one son passed away in 1878, and another, Reuben, died of enteric fever at the South African war. The surviving members are Mesdames Keir (Queensland), T. Smith (Homebush), S. Harkus (Nelligen), Binns (North Sydney), Hoare (North Sydney), Fogarty (North Sydney), Kelly (Balmain), Jaques Balmain), Messrs. George (Queensland), Joseph (Victoria), Isaac (Nowra), Mark (Tamworth), Herbert and Samuel (Deua River).