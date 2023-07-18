Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 Years ago, Samuel Kimpton farewelled

Updated July 19 2023 - 10:05am, first published 8:39am
Shire Engineer Dawson will shortly have about £20 spent on the box cutting at Gundary Hill which got into a bad state during the recent wet weather, and about £14 in gravelling beyond Kiora bridge.

