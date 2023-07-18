Shire Engineer Dawson will shortly have about £20 spent on the box cutting at Gundary Hill which got into a bad state during the recent wet weather, and about £14 in gravelling beyond Kiora bridge.
Congratulations to Mr. J. Lipscombe, Potato Point, who has recently been appointed General Manager for the Clyde Saw Mill Co. for the South Coast. Five mills and a farm come under his immediate supervision and control. His new position will necessitate a considerable amount of travelling to keep in close touch with the added responsibilities.
The Federal Government last week carried a motion that the next Parliament should sit at Canberra. To prepare Canberra for the occupation will incur an expenditure of nearly £4,000,000. This estimate includes £400,000 for a temporary Parliament House, "cottage" for the Governor-General, and Government offices, £150,000 for water supply, sewerage, roads, and electricity; £990,000 for 1100 homes for public officers, and £1,250,000 for hotels, boarding-houses, shops, hospitals, churches, club rooms, and houses for the general public.
The local Bank of N.S.Wales premises are undergoing renovations.
The marriage of Miss Rita, eldest daughter of Mr. B. Coppin, of Mantle Hill, and Mr. Vidler took place in the Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon last, the Rev. S. A. Pill officiating.
Moruya suffered the loss of one of its oldest and most highly respected residents, in the person of Mr. Samuel Kimpton, who died at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. S. Harkus, of Nelligen, at the age of 89 years. The deceased was a native of Herefordshire, England, and came to this district in 1853, when he entered the services of the late Mr. Hawdon, of Kiora. In 1857 he married Miss Sarah Jessop, who predeceased him four years ago. The first part of his married life was spent at Dwyer's Creek and Garlandtown. In 1872 he purchased and settled down on the property now know as "Kimpton's Orchard" on the Deua River. It was at the Deua River homestead that Mr. and Mrs. Kimpton dispensed the old time hospitality of the bush, when every caller was made welcome, and on leaving were presented with a liberal supply of choice fruit from the orchard. ... Sixteen children were born- one son passed away in 1878, and another, Reuben, died of enteric fever at the South African war. The surviving members are Mesdames Keir (Queensland), T. Smith (Homebush), S. Harkus (Nelligen), Binns (North Sydney), Hoare (North Sydney), Fogarty (North Sydney), Kelly (Balmain), Jaques Balmain), Messrs. George (Queensland), Joseph (Victoria), Isaac (Nowra), Mark (Tamworth), Herbert and Samuel (Deua River).
