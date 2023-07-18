Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Batemans Bay Uniting Church are hosting their aptly named variety concert on July 30

By Kay Killick
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come along to the Uniting Church variety concert to see the Baby Boomers hit the stage on July 30.
Come along to the Uniting Church variety concert to see the Baby Boomers hit the stage on July 30.

Finally everything is falling into place and we at the Batemans Bay Uniting Church can once again hold a variety concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.