Narooma Men's Shed has received a ClubGRANT to run six free weekly woodworking classes targeting those doing it tough who could benefit from greater connectivity to the community.
The $14,958 ClubGRANT from Narooma Sporting & Services Club (Club Narooma) and Narooma Golf Club will enable the Men's Shed to run the Woodworking for Mental Health classes during the spring.
The people they want to attract include veterans from all conflicts, including those who stayed behind, Indigenous people, the economically, socially and mentally disadvantaged, widows and widowers, those with disabilities, culturally diverse residents for whom English is not their first language, younger people and anyone else who would like to come.
Narooma Men's Shed now has an impressive range of equipment in its smart new home and member numbers have doubled since last September's open day.
The group feel they owe a massive debt to everyone in the community.
They think the best way to repay that debt and express their gratitude is to open the shed to the entire community and share their expertise with all.
The Woodworking for Mental Health initiative got its name from former Club Narooma CEO Tony Casu and is based on shed members' own experience of the benefits of woodworking.
Tony Burrett, the shed's grants officer, said members say that regardless of whether or not they have prior trade skills or trade backgrounds, woodworking reduces stress, challenges the brain and making something they can show to friends and family provides enormous satisfaction.
This in turn boosts self-confidence and personal esteem.
Club Narooma CEO Brendan Matters and member services manager Kim Harris visited the shed on Tuesday, July 18, to formally announce the grant.
They were impressed by the facilities but even more by the connectivity and engagement the shed offers members.
"I think society undervalues the impact of socialising and conversations on people's health," Mr Matters said.
"This Woodworking for Mental Health initiative is a great example of how people can improve connectivity so we will be involved in it."
Mr Matters said Club Narooma would help the shed develop posters to publicise the free woodworking classes and spread the word via their 5000-member distribution list.
"It is about getting people out of their houses and giving them a bit of a spark.
"That is gold."
He said it was a great program for people going through difficulties like grief or losing a partner.
Apply by dropping by the shed at 41a Barkers Parade, or through their Facebook page or website.
Applications close August 31, with a view to holding the last of the two-hour classes in mid-November.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
