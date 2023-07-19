Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Club Narooma, Narooma Golf Club give grant to Narooma Men's Shed

By Marion Williams
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:57am, first published 8:48am
Kim Harris, member services manager of Club Narooma, Narooma Men's Shed President David Trickett and Club Narooma CEO Brendan Matters at the Shed on Tuesday, July 18, when Club Narooma announced the ClubGRANT for the Narooma's Men Shed. Picture by Marion Williams
Narooma Men's Shed has received a ClubGRANT to run six free weekly woodworking classes targeting those doing it tough who could benefit from greater connectivity to the community.

