Police are appealing for public assistance to find two missing Shoalhaven residents, in separate cases.
16-year-old Caiden Gardner is missing from Mollymook Beach; 32-year-old Corey Hucman is missing from Nowra.
Caiden Gardner was last seen on a train between Kiama and Bomaderry about 3pm Saturday (July 15).
When he did not return home and could not be contacted, police were notified and the search began.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Gardner is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with dark shoulder-length hair styled in a mullet.
He was last seen wearing black track pants, a black hoodie, black Nike runners, a black cap, and fluro green jacket.
Gardner is known to frequent the Ulladulla and Mollymook areas, and may have travelled to St Peters in Sydney.
Anyone who sees Caiden is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Corey Hucman was last seen at a medical facility on Scenic Dr, Nowra, about 9.30am Monday (July 17).
He was in contact with family about 3pm Monday, via text message, but has not been contactable since.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Hucman is of Aboriginal appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with short black hair and an olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light-coloured pants.
Hucman is known to frequent the Nowra CBD and East Nowra areas.
Anyone who sees Corey is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
