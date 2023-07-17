The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed a hazard reduction burn in Murramarang National Park today (July 17).
The 20-hectare burn will reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park to protect nearby residential areas in Pretty Beach from future bushfires.
The burn began at 10am this morning, while mop-up and patrols are scheduled over the next few days.
Traffic control signs will be in place along Pretty Beach Road and Old Coast Road on Monday due to potential smoke.
Smoke may be visible to residents in Pretty Beach and anyone vulnerable to smoke is encouraged to stay indoors.
The burn is one of many hazard reduction operations by NPWS completed to reduce bushfire fuel loads.
Last week, a 230-hectare burn in Benandarah sparked triple 000 calls to Fire and Rescue, with smoke spotted by residents in Batehaven near Batemans Bay.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts from the Department of Planning and Environment.
More information on hazard reduction activities can be found at Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me website.
