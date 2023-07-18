Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Cost of Living

'A tenant's market': Eurobodalla rent prices dip by 7.9 per cent, neighbouring areas face sharp increase

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finally, it seems renters in the Eurobodalla are catching a small break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.