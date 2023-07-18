Finally, it seems renters in the Eurobodalla are catching a small break.
According to new data from Domain, the cost of renting on the south coast is dropping and bucking a trend that forces tenants in other regional areas to battle inflating prices.
Since June 2022, the median weekly price of renting a house in the Eurobodalla has decreased from $598 to $550, which translates to a 7.9 per cent annual drop.
The Northern Rivers (-4.5 per cent), Southern Highlands (-4 per cent), Central West (-3.8 per cent) and Ballina (-0.7 per cent) are the only other regional areas in NSW to see a price drop.
Although these figures may signal a reprieve for weekly living costs, the Eurobodalla is still wading through a massive five-year 31.7 per cent increase in rent.
Blackshaw Coastal property manager Kelly Jameson said up until four months ago, her agency had very few issues leasing properties on the south coast.
"Prices have decreased due to more supply and demand has dropped", she said, "meaning tenants can shop around more and there is potential for negotiating".
Ms Jameson said agents have turned to social media to advertise rental properties and lease signs are being used to signal properties to potential tenants.
Neighbouring local government areas in the Bega Valley, Shoalhaven and Goulburn Malwaree have all seen rent costs inflate by more than 3.5 per cent.
Ms Jameson said out-of-town buyers are finding it more viable to keep properties and rent them out, rather than sell in a market dictated by high interest rates.
"If people are buying, they will buy to move into the property down the track."
Domain's Rental Report found rent is still trending higher in suburbs like Batemans Bay and Malua Bay while Tuross Head has seen a 15.6 per cent drop and Broulee an 11.8 per cent drop.
Five years ago, median rent was $418 a week in the Eurobodalla.
Ms Jameson predicts rent prices will continue to fall by 5 per cent over the next year, however, summer may spell an increase in rental property demand as families shift before the new school year.
"We're still getting inquiries but it's definitely tougher for landlords. In some ways, it's turning into a tenant's market."
Local government areas of Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional, Singleton and Snowy Monaro Regional have seen the most significant rent rises in the state, with Cootamundra copping the highest rise of 22.6 per cent.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
