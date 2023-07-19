Who will reign supreme: the Devils, or the Tigers? The two Eurobodalla teams will battle it out for a spot in the Group 16 league semi-finals at the July 22 afternoon derby. The last time the two teams clashed, the Bay narrowly won 16 to 14. Head to Mackay Park in Batemans Bay to cheer on your side! The under 18s match kicks off at 2pm, ladies league tag at 3.15pm and first grade at 4.15pm.

