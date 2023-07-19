Fancy a beachside beverage, live music or some footy? We've got you covered! Take a look at some of the Eurobodalla's best events for the week ahead.
Who will reign supreme: the Devils, or the Tigers? The two Eurobodalla teams will battle it out for a spot in the Group 16 league semi-finals at the July 22 afternoon derby. The last time the two teams clashed, the Bay narrowly won 16 to 14. Head to Mackay Park in Batemans Bay to cheer on your side! The under 18s match kicks off at 2pm, ladies league tag at 3.15pm and first grade at 4.15pm.
Ring in the weekend at the Broulee Brewhouse with an afternoon of live, acoustic music from 1pm on Saturday (or Sunday)! Head to Broulee for a morning swim or walk along the beach, then put your feet up in the brewhouse's family-friendly beer garden and sample the beer as local musicians set the mood. Visit brouleebrewhouse.com.au for more information.
Performer David Cazalet is bringing Elvis' greatest hits to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay this weekend (July 23). Relish and remember the genius of the legendary rock and roller Elvis Presley with songs like Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender and Suspicious Minds when Cazalet embodies Elvis in this sensational show on Sunday from 2pm. Grab your ticket from $49.90 at baypavilions.com.au but be quick, they are selling out fast!
Celebrate Christmas in July on Wednesday, July 26, from 12pm at the Uniting Church Hall in Narooma. Santa is coming, and the kitchen will be cooking up a sumptuous Christmas feast. There will be good company and the army of volunteers at Monty's Place will be looking after their guests. Committee chair at Monty's Place Di White said they continue to support their guests after almost ten years. To learn more, call Di on 0448 464 468.
Sustainable Agriculture & Gardening Eurobodalla (SAGE) are calling on food lovers to join Sandra Makdessi for a winter cooking workshop at Narooma Library at 10am, July 22. Using fresh, seasonal produce from growers across the Eurobodalla, the workshop will open your eyes to the diversity and flavours of the south coast's best ingredients. Book your spot for $5 at eventbrite.com.au.
Ask a question or come and have a chat with the Eurobodalla Shire's councillors at the Narooma Plaza near Raven Cafe on Wednesday, July 26 from 10am. These monthly meet-up sessions give you a chance to raise any issues with elected representatives. Learn more by visiting esc.nsw.gov.au.
Get creative with friends and family at a mixed media workshop hosted by designer and artist Antonis Tzanidakis at the Batemans Bay Marina Resort. Spots for the 5-hour workshops are available on July 21, 22 and 23 and costs will cover morning tea and art materials. Book your spot from $149 at amandasofmogo.com.au.
The Batemans Bay Seahawks are meeting on home turf on Saturday, July 22 and will face the Molonglo Juggernauts as the AFL Canberra competition nears a close. Come down to the Hanging Rock Sports Complex for the senior women's match at 11am, the men's second division at 1pm and first division at 3pm.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
