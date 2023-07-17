A total of 125 people have been arrested in the NSW southern region as part of a four-day police operation targeting domestic violence.
Across the region 265 charges were laid as police conducted 1325 apprehended domestic violence order compliance checks and 156 bail compliance checks.
There were also six firearms seized, 14 other weapons located, and 39 drug detections.
The arrests were part of Operation Amarok III, a state-wide four-day high-impact operation across NSW.
The intelligence-based policing strategy led by each region's domestic violence high-risk offender teams ran from Wednesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 15 and involved officers from all police area commands and police districts in NSW, as well as various proactive and specialist units.
Across the state 592 people were arrested, and in addition to domestic violence-related offences, various other serious offences were detected, including prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply, with a total of 1107 charges laid.
Of those arrested, 139 were identified amongst NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
Over the four days, police engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders on 1169 occasions, made 315 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), served 500 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4882 ADVO compliance checks and 1465 bail compliance checks.
Officers also conducted 116 Firearms Prohibition Orders searches at properties across the state, including 23 in the Southyern Region.
The Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said with more than 139,000 calls for police assistance and over 33,000 actual domestic-related assaults every year, the issue of domestic and family violence could not be understated.
"These figures show this is an epidemic," Ms Catley said.
"We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said with more than half the state's murders being domestic violence-related, Operation Amarok was a key strategy in preventing serious harm to victims.
"In order to ensure the safety of actual and potential victims of domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders," Deputy Commissioner Lanyon said.
"While any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, those offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend, and those who commit serious criminal offences are firmly in our sights.
"This type of offending is violent, confronting, and targeted.
"Amarok elevates our focus on those offenders who often display the dangerousness and violence of organised crime figures and the fixation of terrorists to ensure that we stop their offending behaviour and protect victims."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
