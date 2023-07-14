Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Health

Heart Support Australia launches community-run cardiac support group in Moruya

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Heart Support Australia kicked off its first peer support meeting in Moruya on July 13, offering people a safe space to discuss heart-related health issues. Picture by Unsplash
A heart health peer support group has given patients on the south coast the chance to share their personal experiences with cardiovascular disease.

