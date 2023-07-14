A heart health peer support group has given patients on the south coast the chance to share their personal experiences with cardiovascular disease.
Heart Support Australia (HSA) kicked off its first peer support meeting in Moruya on July 13, offering people a safe space to discuss heart-related health issues and scares.
Leading the peer support group was Dianne Fee who suffered a heart attack at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outbreak and subsequent lockdowns meant Ms Fee struggled to find a social support system after the scare, let alone receive face-to-face rehabilitation services.
She said her recovery program was primarily conducted over the phone.
READ MORE:
"While this was beneficial to my physical recovery, I didn't have an opportunity to mix with people who had undergone heart episodes of their own," she said.
A spokesperson from HSA said deaths from coronary heart disease in Australia rose by 17 per cent in 2022 which could be attributed to the link between cardiovascular disease and COVID-19.
HSA's peer support program comes as health practitioners and organisations look to manage heart disease through education, improved self-esteem and support networks to reduce strain on the health system.
"My aim is to make a difference for others in our community who have been through some form of heart trauma," Ms Fee said.
"When I heard that Heart Support Australia was looking to start up a Peer Support Group in Moruya, I thought it would be a great way for me to connect with and offer support to other people who have had a similar experience to mine."
According to 2021 Census data, heart disease accounts for over six per cent of long-term health conditions in Moruya and seven per cent in Batemans Bay.
The meetings will be held every second Thursday of the month.
Ms Fee said the first meeting saw all attendees openly discuss their heart history, cardiologists and health services.
Ms Fee plans on inviting dietitians, physiotherapists and doctors to speak at future meetings.
The next heart health peer support meeting will be held at 10.30am, Thursday August 10 at the Moruya Golf Club.
Learn more by calling Dianne on 0417 327 625 or email diannefee@hotmail.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.