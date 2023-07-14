Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Proposed luxury 71-room Sebel hotel, townhouses in Batemans Bay open to public submissions

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 14 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $20.5 million development proposal for a hotel in Catalina is now open to public submissions. Picture supplied
The $20.5 million development proposal for a hotel in Catalina is now open to public submissions. Picture supplied

The development proposal for a $20.5 million luxury hotel and 11 townhouses near Batemans Bay's town centre is now on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.