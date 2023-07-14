The development proposal for a $20.5 million luxury hotel and 11 townhouses near Batemans Bay's town centre is now on public exhibition.
The proposal, which was submitted by Canberra property developer Zapari, outlines the development of a three-storey, 71-room hotel and townhouses at an existing hotel site in Catalina, south of Batemans Bay.
Zapari has announced the proposed development will be branded under Accor's Sebel hotels.
The 3900-square metre site at the corner of Beach Road and Dolphin Avenue is currently home to the 27-room Batemans Bay Hotel, which was reportedly sold to developers in December 2021 for $3.5 million.
The hotel will include seven two-bedroom units, 64 one-bedroom units, a gym, breakfast room, communal kitchen and business centre.
Plans submitted to the council show a basement carpark with 72 spaces and a drop-off style driveway at the hotel's entrance on Dolphin Avenue.
Nick Skepev, CEO of Zapari said the Sebel hotel would be a "landmark" location for Batemans Bay visitors.
"Batemans Bay has not seen a quality hotel offering of this nature and we're eager to bring major international brands Accor and Sebel into the area," Mr Skepev said.
The proposed maximum building height is 11 metres which falls within the site's zoning classification limit of 11.5 metres.
Eleven townhouses are proposed as part of the development plans, which will provide "housing stock" for the South Coast residential housing market.
The proposal notes that the three-bedroom townhouses would provide 'housing choice, affordability, alternative lifestyle options and flexibility' for potential buyers.
"The development seeks to replace an old, dated hotel with a modern, new hotel that provides improved design and amenity, without compromising the existing amenity enjoyed by surrounding residents."- Statement of Environmental Effects for Zapari Development Services
The site is immediately adjacent to Hanging Rock Creek which has been recognised by developers as an area of significant cultural heritage.
The plans outlined the hotel site had already been "extensively disturbed" through the construction of the existing hotel and the new development would not cause any additional environmental impact.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council initially met with developers in February 2022. The application is on public display and council is accepting feedback submissions until August 4, 2023.
For more information, visit the council's website, esc.nsw.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.