Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Malua Bay's Edie and Sue find liberating support in south coast community

Updated July 14 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
38-year-old Edie is thriving on the south coast after transitioning to a self-managed NDIS plan. Picture supplied
38-year-old Edie is thriving on the south coast after transitioning to a self-managed NDIS plan. Picture supplied

When Sue Novak of Malua Bay leaves home for work, she knows her daughter Edie is leading her best life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.