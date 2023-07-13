Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Nominations soon to open for the Eurobodalla's Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award

Updated July 13 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Traynor received the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award in 2022 after he completed significant research into the community's military history. Picture supplied
Gary Traynor received the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award in 2022 after he completed significant research into the community's military history. Picture supplied

The Eurobodalla Shire Council is once again recognising the community's heritage heroes as nominations open for the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.