The Eurobodalla Shire Council is once again recognising the community's heritage heroes as nominations open for the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award.
The award recognises individuals, groups or organisations making impassioned contributions to the promotion, management or conservation of the shire's heritage.
The council's manager of strategic planning Elizabeth Rankin said nominees must have completed their project in the last two years.
"They may have restored a historic building, written a historical book or created a film on Eurobodalla's cultural heritage," Ms Rankin said.
"The important element is a contribution to knowledge and awareness of the shire's heritage."
Previous award winners include the Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association, Moruya & District Historical Society member Shirley Jurmann and local military historian Gary Traynor.
The annual award was named after the Eurobodalla's first popularly elected mayor.
Mr Thomson was a councillor until he died in 2015. He passionately advocated for the protection of Indigenous culture, community and country.
"This heritage award recognises Mr Thomson's legacy while bringing well-deserved recognition to others working to promote our shire's rich history," Ms Rankin said.
Nominations for the heritage award open Monday, July 17 and close at 4pm on Friday, August 11.
To enter your nominations, visit esc.nsw.gov.au or call the council's strategic planning team on 4474 1000.
