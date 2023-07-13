One lucky golfer has driven home in a new car after scoring a hole in one at Moruya Golf Club's Winter Classic.
Darrell Shepherd from Yowani Country Club braved gale-force winds on the 12th hole to win the new Haval Jolion which was donated by AMH Automotive Group.
The lucky shot was made on Saturday, July 8 during the first competition day of the club's annual tournament.
Over 100 competitors battled it out over the weekend, which resulted in a tight leaderboard on Sunday.
The overall winners were Scott Bateup and Andrew McLaren who beat Will Brearley and Lachlan Chamberlain on a countback.
The Calcutta saw teams draw a prize pool of $4,291. "Pineapple Wedge" won the Calcutta, buying the winning nett team of Riley Okines and Brett Dean who were named the "Dark Horse" duo of the tournament.
The golf club's next major tournaments are the Women's Open on August 12 and the Mixed Foursomes Open Championship on August 27. Call 4474 2300 or visit moruyagolfclub.com.au to learn more.
