Intergenerational Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga needs to raise $50,000 to perform in Dhurga language at the Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs in September.
In April 2023 four members of the choir travelled to the Big Sing in the Desert outside Alice Springs where they met with the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir.
Rachel Hore OAM, director of Big Sing Community, a not-for-profit that runs singing and cultural events, said the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir had gone from nobody knowing them to singing around the world over the last eight years.
"They sing in two languages and it was inspirational for Djinama Yilaga to meet them and learn from them.
"It was just so wonderful to have Djinama Yilaga there so they have been invited back to this bigger festival," Ms Hore said.
This time they want to take the whole choir with them, including their kids, a total of 17 people.
"I think their main purpose is to show the children the potential of what storytelling through song can give them - a pride in their culture and a pride in their language," Ms Hore said.
The choir was founded by renowned artist and Four Winds Aboriginal creative director Cheryl Davison in 2019.
The choir is working hard to revitalise the Dhurga language by singing songs about their experiences, Country, families and heritage.
The choir has performed at Parliament House, Canberra International Music Festival, Four Winds Music Festival, Big Sing in the Desert, Wanderer Festival and Narooma Oyster Festival, and travelled to perform in Poland at the invitation of the Ngarigo Polish Exchange.
"Singing is a beautiful way to revitalise language," Ms Hore said.
Four Winds is encouraging people to support the choir's fundraising campaign to take Dhurga language to the Desert by sharing it far and wide.
The funds will be used to cover flights, transfers, car rental, accommodation, food and a small artist fee for the choir members.
They may visit Hermmansburg where there is a long history of choral singing and some members of the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir live.
Four Winds said any donation is of enormous help to ensure the trip happens as it will have an impact for many years to come.
"For Cheryl Davison it really is about the next generation and having them proud of their culture," Ms Hore said.
"By performing and watching other Indigenous choirs, I think it will give her a lot of food for thought."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
