A car in Batehaven has been destroyed after emergency services discovered it engulfed in flames on a Batehaven road.
Fire and Rescue received nine calls from people who witnessed the car fire in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the car was in the middle of the street on Edward Road and was "totally involved" in fire when firefighters arrived at 3.53am.
People reported on social media hearing loud bangs in the area shortly before 4am.
A Police spokesperson said the vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Prado, is registered to an address in South Australia.
Police were called to the blaze and established a crime scene.
Firefighters spent just under an hour containing the fire.
Inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
