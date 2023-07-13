Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
South coast police launch inquiry into Batehaven car fire

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
A police spokesperson said the vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Prado, is registered to an address in South Australia. Picture via Fire & Rescue Batemans Bay/Facebook
A car in Batehaven has been destroyed after emergency services discovered it engulfed in flames on a Batehaven road.

