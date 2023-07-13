Combat arthritis symptoms with these natural remedies

Arthritis is a very common health condition characterised by tenderness and swelling in the joints. It mostly affects older adults but many young people are diagnosed with arthritis as well. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that 1 in 7 Australians suffer from some form of arthritis; that translates to approximately 3.6 million people.

Of the various types of arthritis, there are two primary ones: osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The former happens when the protective cartilage inside your joints begins to break down, resulting in stiffness, inflammation, and pain. In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, your immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissue. This causes widespread inflammation which tends to worsen over time and can affect your ability to perform everyday tasks.

Osteoarthritis is more common, while rheumatoid arthritis is more debilitating. In severe cases, prescription medication is necessary. But even mild forms of arthritis produce symptoms that can be hard to deal with. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin and ibuprofen can help, but they aren't without side effects, and long-term use is associated with a higher risk of kidney, digestive, and nervous system disorders.

Which brings us to the point of today's article: remedies for arthritis symptoms that are safe, effective, and natural. Keep reading to learn about five of them.

Physical activity

Nature's great elixir: exercise. Getting regular exercise is essential to maintaining good physical and mental health. Many people with arthritis avoid exercise because they don't want to put strain on the affected joints. But this has the effect of weakening the surrounding muscles and making the joints stiffer, which only worsens arthritis symptoms.

Regular physical exercise has the opposite effect: it strengthens the muscles and increases the range of motion of arthritic joints. It also helps you maintain a healthy weight, which eases the burden placed on your joints.

The best forms of activity for people with arthritis are low-impact ones like cycling and swimming. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise four days a week.

Capsaicin

Capsaicin occurs naturally in chili peppers. As we all know, chili peppers cause a burning sensation which, for most people, is unpleasant. You can thank capsaicin for that. But it's good for more than just setting your mouth on fire. Studies have consistently shown that capsaicin, in the form of a gel or cream, is an effective topical remedy for arthritis pain.

A 2016 review described topical capsaicin as an effective and safe alternative to NSAIDs. Specifically, capsaicin is good at relieving pain caused by osteoarthritis in the hands, knees, hips, and shoulders.

Topical capsaicin is available over the counter in stores and online.

Hot and cold therapy

Alternating hot and cold therapy is a tried-and-true method of relieving arthritis pain, and many other types of pain as well. Heat promotes blood flow to the affected joints, reducing inflammation. On the other hand, cold does the opposite: it restricts blood flow to the affected area, which reduces swelling. Each is important in the context of arthritis.

There are a few ways you can make use of hot and cold therapy. Examples of hot therapy include:

Taking a warm bath

Using a heating pad

Applying paraffin wax to your joints

For cold therapy, you can:

Take a cool bath

Use an ice pack

Do an ice massage

Keep in mind that cold therapy is most effective in the context of swelling or a sudden flare-up of pain.

Black cumin oil

Black cumin oil is an essential oil found in the Nigella sativa plant. As with other essential oils, black cumin is a staple of traditional medicine owing to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Scientific research has backed this up. A recent study evaluated the effects of black cumin oil on elderly people with knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. The study's participants rubbed black cumin oil onto their knees three times per week for one month. The result was a "significant decrease in pain severity."

Like capsaicin, black cumin oil is widely available. If your local health food market doesn't stock it, you can certainly find it online.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient technique in traditional Chinese medicine whereby a series of needles are inserted into your skin. It is used to treat a wide variety of pain.

Acupuncture revolves around the concept of essential body energies, specifically one called qi. Modern researchers believe that acupuncture promotes the release of endorphins (which help control pain), promotes blood flow, relaxes the muscles, and stimulates cortisol production.