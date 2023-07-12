South Coast Police are calling on the public for information about a "serious motorcycle collision" in Batemans Bay.
Police were called to the intersection of Beach Road and Bavarde Avenue at about 12pm on Tuesday, July 11 after receiving reports a man had fell off his motorbike.
Authorities are appealing to the public for any witnesses that may have seen the crash.
Batemans Bay Police ask if any person witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage to contact the police station on 4472 0099.
