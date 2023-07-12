The 2023 Lazer Rally of the Bay is shaping up to be one of the most competitive rally events of the year in Batemans Bay on July 29.
There are entries from former and current Australian Rally championship series contenders and NSW rally championship series leaders.
The Bay Rally is a round of the NSW Rally Championship and East Coast Classic Rally Series (ECCRS) and incorporates the NSW Clubman and NSW Hyundai Series.
The event starts from the event service park at Corrigan Beach Reserve, Batemans Bay on Saturday, 29 July from 9.00am.
Simply Music Management have supported Chris Stilling's efforts for the past four years, recently adding backing to Jimmy Dimmock and this year have added PD Motorsport's Peter Dimmock.
Spokesman for SMM and TripleUFM Shoalhaven said Stilling was holding top three in the NSW Rally Championship series, but would have some stiff competition with series leader Tim Wilkins also set to take part in Mitsubishi Evo 9.
"I was impressed with Chris's recent AMSAG Orange Rally result of second outright which was impressive given he had only entered the event to test the development of his Mitsubishi Evo," Mr O'Keeffe said.
Stilling claimed 10th outright in the Bay last year and hopes to improve his standings.
"I started repairing a number of mechanical issues and improving the performance of my Mitsubishi Evo 7 since then, so the car is set up better than last year," Stilling said.
Stilling is also going in on good form, having placed third outright in the opening round of the NSW Championship at Mitta Mitta.
"I'm contesting all rounds of the NSW Rally Championship Series so the aim is to be consistent, finish and to gain valuable points to get to the top of the leadership board," Stilling said.
"It is shaping up to be a tough competition at the Bay as you have last year's co-winner Richie Dalton aboard the Shamrock Haulage Toyota Yaris AP4 (Clayton Hoy and Richie Dalton shared the 2022 Bay Stages win) and Daniel Gonzalez aboard a Skoda Fabia.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and gaining more experience," he said.
Stilling joined his co-driver Larisa Biggar for a practice run recently.
"We went out over the roads to write the pace notes, it's a great selection of roads so I am really excited about the event," Stilling said.
Meanwhile, Biggar said she's keen to see Stilling's times in a 4WD.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how far Chris has improved since he upgraded from 2wd to 4wd," The Queensland championship-winning co-driver said.
"The last time I navigated for Chris was in the Australian Rally Championship round in Canberra where we had two podium placings in 2wd and junior cup."
Mr O'Keefe said Simply Music Management were also delighted to back Dimmock this year an experienced and committed racer.
"With decades of experience as a rally driver, Peter is also no stranger to the podium or to the Bay rally and returns to the Bay aboard the same Toyota Yaris AP4 which saw him take out second outright place at the 2022 Oberon NSW rally championship round," Mr O'Keefe said.
Dimmock said he's got something to prove in the Bay this year after being forced to retire early with mechanical damage in 2022.
"It's a tough event but I will aim for a strong finish," Dimmock said.
Mr O'Keefe said both teams had the skills and pace to finish high in the placings and he was just eager to see both teams getting out and competing.
Further information and spectator instructions will be available from the North Shore Sporting car club website, nsscc.com.au.
