100 years ago: Cyclonic conditions hit coast

Updated July 12 2023 - 8:40am, first published 7:56am
Just before going to Press, the news reached us of the death of Mr. Samuel Kimpton, of Deua River, at the age of 88 years. His demise took place at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. S. Harkus, of Nelligen. The funeral will take place tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon when the remains will be interred in the C.E. portion of the Moruya cemetery.

