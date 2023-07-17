Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The Tilba District - Our Living History project took a year

By Marion Williams
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:19am
Members of the Tilba District History and Culture working group: Bronwen Harvey, David Oliphant, Cathie Muller and Grant Harrison. They are standing in front of banners developed for the Tilba District - Our Living History project. Picture supplied.
A new display of Tilba's history and culture will be revealed at the Tilba Festival on July 29.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

