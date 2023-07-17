A new display of Tilba's history and culture will be revealed at the Tilba Festival on July 29.
Three banners were developed by the Wallaga Lake village to explain the Yuin time line.
A further six banners were developed by the Tilba District History and Culture working group to tell more recent stories.
These are complemented by oral histories that have been used to create a 30-minute video.
READ ALSO:
The working group of six people was formed last July in response to the Tilba District Strategic Plan which was developed by the community and funded by a state and federal bushfire community recovery and resilience fund.
After brainstorming, they decided to explore six themes.
These included the area's geology, gold mining, dairy industry and social and sporting life over the years.
For visitors they added the unsolved mysterious disappearance of Lamont Young in 1880.
The final one related to what makes Tilba what it is today, recognising the decline in farming some 50 years ago and that the district was changing with new people moving in.
Bronwen Harvey, chair of the working group, said developing the six banners wasn't enough for them.
"We had bigger ambitions and wanted to get oral histories from some of the residents," Ms Harvey said.
They identified 13 people and invited them to talk about their connection with the district and some of their stories.
"We didn't know what would emerge but when I watched them they complemented some of the themes we had identified for our display," she said.
Ms Harvey worked with Richard Cooke to produce a 30-minute video.
The footage will run on a continuous loop at the festival to complement the static display of six banners and the three banners about the Yuin time line.
"That time line gives us a story that goes back many thousands of years," Ms Harvey said.
The group was helped by Laurelle Pacey, president of the Narooma Historical Society, and Dave Cotton and Wendy Douch of the Bermagui Historical Society.
"It has been fascinating because I have learnt so much from doing this," Ms Harvey said.
"When we started out we could never have envisaged how it would be."
The display will be open from 9am to 4pm at the Tilba Festival with the 30-minute video running on a continuous loop.
Purchase tickets online in advance to avoid the queues at the gates.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.