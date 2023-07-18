Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

12 Caley Place, Sunshine Bay

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 19 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spacious and comfortable
Spacious and comfortable

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 12 Caley Place, Sunshine Bay
  • $899,000 - $919,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay 4472 656
  • Contact: Terri Regent 0439 495 043
  • Inspect: Saturday, July 22 at 10am

Sitting on an impressive 1270 square metre block, this stunning, split-level property is perfect for families who are looking for a spacious and comfortable home in a peaceful and serene location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.