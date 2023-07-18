Sitting on an impressive 1270 square metre block, this stunning, split-level property is perfect for families who are looking for a spacious and comfortable home in a peaceful and serene location.
As you enter, you are greeted by a beautifully designed interior that features timber floorboards, and a great sized kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and walk-in pantry. The open-plan living and dining area, along with the separate lounge room, provides plenty of room to entertain.
All four bedrooms are spacious and equipped with built-in robes, plus an ensuite in the main.
"A stand out of the property has got to be the outdoor entertaining area, deck and swimming pool," said Terri Regent, real estate agent.
You can enjoy a barbecue with friends and family on the deck or take a dip in the above-ground pool. Plus, the fully fenced yard and beautiful gardens provide ample space for children and pets to play and explore.
There's also reverse cycle air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer and warm during the winter. A double garage provides secure parking, and there's plenty of driveway space too.
Located in a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood, this property is just a short drive away from local shops, schools, and beaches. It is an excellent investment for those looking for a great home in a prime location.
