Time for a winter cleanout? Hard waste collection begins July 17

The council's annual hard waste collection will kick off in the shire's southern suburbs on Monday, July 17.
The kerbside collection will start around Tilba and Akolele before heading north and finishing in South Durras in September.
Waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said the maximum collection limit per household was two cubic metres.
"Residents can help by separating furniture and junk from any metal items on the kerb," he said.
Those living in the shire can dispose of unwanted fridges, microwaves, carpet, garden tools and furniture during the hard waste collection.
Mr Ladmore said there are three separate collection trucks: one collects metal for recycling, one for appliances that need to be degassed before recycling and one for all other materials.
To keep neighbourhoods safe and tidy, Mr Ladmore recommended putting waste on the kerb just before the area's collection date.
Households in Narooma, Mystery Bay, Tilba Tilba and surrounding areas should have their hard waste ready by July 17.
Tuross Head, Congo, Bingie and surrounds should be ready by July 31, while Moruya residents will have rubbish collected from August 7.
Batemans Bay suburbs will have hard waste collected from August 21.
Waste that cannot be collected by the council includes:
These can instead be taken to the council's waste management facilities. Chemicals and materials like paint, petrol and oil can be dropped off for free or taken to the council's Household Chemical Cleanout collections later this year.
To learn more about the annual hard waste collection, visit esc.nsw.gov.au.
