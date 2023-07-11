Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Time for a winter cleanout? Hard waste collection begins July 17

Updated July 11 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council's annual hard waste collection will kick off in the shire's southern suburbs on Monday, July 17. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
The council's annual hard waste collection will kick off in the shire's southern suburbs on Monday, July 17. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council

The council's annual hard waste collection will kick off in the shire's southern suburbs on Monday, July 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.