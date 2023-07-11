Remembering two Eurobodalla fishing legends

I would like to begin by expressing my heartfelt condolences for the profound loss of two esteemed fishing enthusiasts from our community, Maté Bitunjac and Geoff Connell.
Tragically, Maté's life was cut short due to a motorbike accident during his vacation in Laos on March 31st.
Many of us may recall him as a respected representative of 'Catch' fishing tackle in the Bay. He was not only our business' initial sponsor but also a highly regarded figure in the region - a true embodiment of a remarkable individual.
Geoff Connell, another remarkable figure in our local community, was an esteemed rock fisherman for more than three decades.
With his extensive experience, he possessed an unparalleled understanding of the finest rock platforms and had an exceptional knack for landing enormous snapper.
Fortunately, his invaluable knowledge has been successfully transmitted to his son Ryan, ensuring that Geoff's legacy continues to thrive and contribute to the world of fishing.
Vale Geoff Connell and Maté Bitunjac.
The temperature in the river stands at 10.8 degrees. Despite my efforts in finding substantial schools of jewfish and bream beyond the Nelligen Bridge, they appear to be rather sluggish and challenging to catch. However, on a positive note, there is an abundance of dusty flathead being successfully caught in the area.
The current inshore water temperature is 16.8 degrees. In the early morning, anglers have been hauling snapper using soft plastics, particularly one-quarter ounce jig heads paired with 7-inch plastics. Notably, Toby May achieved a significant milestone this week by reeling in a massive snapper off North Head.
Lately, we have seen big catches of drummer, groper, and blackfish off the beach. Anglers have had great success in reeling in these species. Large schools of salmon and tailor have been spotted near Merimbula Jetty, making it an appealing spot for fishing enthusiasts.
If you enjoy braving chilly temperatures and gusty winds, much like our local angler Katie Kosmos, then you have a chance of catching yellowfin and bluefin tuna around 45 miles off the coast of Bermagui.
Upcoming forecasts are improving, with light winds and swell below one metre. These favourable conditions are expected to provide an enjoyable experience for outdoor activities.
With spring just around the corner, now is the perfect moment to service your boat motor. Taking proactive action before the season begins can ensure your boat is in prime condition and ready for smooth sailing.
Being a professional chef, I have experimented with many fish batter recipes throughout my career. However, I can confidently declare that this light tempura recipe is the absolute best in terms of flavour and texture.
Ingredients:
Directions:
In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and the egg yolk. Gradually add the soda water into the mixture, ensuring that the batter becomes smooth and coats the back of a spoon.
It's that easy! Enjoy!
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
