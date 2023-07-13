Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya races, Tilba playgroups, Batemans Bay music nights: it's all happening on the south coast

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:16pm
Experience Eurobodalla's Live Music

Corine and Jackson are 'Red Heart Blue' and will hit the stage at Moruya Golf Club on July 16. Picture by Robert Hayson Photography
Corine and Jackson are 'Red Heart Blue' and will hit the stage at Moruya Golf Club on July 16. Picture by Robert Hayson Photography

Eurobodalla Live Music will play host to Indigenous artist Ron 'Callo' Callaghan and south coast duo 'Red Heart Blue' at the Moruya Golf Club on Sunday, July 16. Come along from 12.30pm to hear Ron's soulful, honest lyrics and Corine and Jackson's jazz and blues sounds that make 'Red Heart Blue' a pleasure to hear. Members entry is $15, non-members $20.

