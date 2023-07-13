Eurobodalla Live Music will play host to Indigenous artist Ron 'Callo' Callaghan and south coast duo 'Red Heart Blue' at the Moruya Golf Club on Sunday, July 16. Come along from 12.30pm to hear Ron's soulful, honest lyrics and Corine and Jackson's jazz and blues sounds that make 'Red Heart Blue' a pleasure to hear. Members entry is $15, non-members $20.
Relive 50 years of Beatlemania with the 'Beatle Boys' when they hit the stage at the Bay Pavilions on Sunday, July 16. Rock along to 'Love Me Do', 'Hello, Goodbye' and 'Hey Jude' when the Beatle Boys echo the sounds of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Grab your tickets from $49.90 at baypavilions.com.au.
Bush Magic Adventures are continuing their preschool playgroup at Tilba on Wednesday, July 19. For two hours, kids can dive into outdoor activities and get immersed in the sights and smells of nature. Kids aged 0 to 5 can apply for the playgroup which starts at 9.30am. Learn more and book at bushmagicadventures.com.au.
Want to go plastic-free for July? Head to a free beeswax wraps workshop starting from Tuesday, July 18. The two-hour workshop includes demonstrations on how to make and use the wraps and how you can minimise your waste by using sustainable materials. Book your spot at Batemans Bay (July 18), Moruya (July 20) and Narooma (July 24) at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Become "spiritually aligned" at Jason and Shelley's Kurradji Dreaming meditation session at the CWA Hall in Moruya on Wednesday, July 19. Jason will use crystal wands, sound healing and guided meditation to help you connect with your spirit. The two-hour group session will begin at 7pm. Book your spot for $57 at divinebalance.as.me.
Every Tuesday afternoon at 3pm, the south coast's farmers, bakers and producers come to Riverside Park at Moruya for SAGE Farmers Market. Stock up on winter vegies, fruit, eggs, freshly-baked bread, fish and oysters and soak up the afternoon sunshine. Be sure to bring along shopping bags and a big appetite. Learn more at sageproject.com.au.
Head down to the Moruya Racecourse from 11am on July 14 for the Tuross and Bodalla Cup Day. The jockey club are hosting their race day in support of Eurobodalla Volunteer Operations Support. Prizes will be offered to the best-dressed male, female, child under 12 and "Christmas in July" outfift. Learn more at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
