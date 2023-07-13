Want to go plastic-free for July? Head to a free beeswax wraps workshop starting from Tuesday, July 18. The two-hour workshop includes demonstrations on how to make and use the wraps and how you can minimise your waste by using sustainable materials. Book your spot at Batemans Bay (July 18), Moruya (July 20) and Narooma (July 24) at esc.nsw.gov.au.

