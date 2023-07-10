Three months off the road after trying to avoid police

Norman Oswald Bone panicked when he saw police lights behind his car early on June 18, according to his lawyer Lisa Stone.
Police evidence to Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, July 10, said 45-year-old Bone, of Old Punt Road, North Batemans Bay, had been driving from the Princes Highway to the Kings Highway and onto Old Punt Road.
Police said they activated their lights to try and stop Bone after seeing his car cross to the wrong side of the road, but instead of stopping, Bone turned into the Bay Waters Holiday Resort.
A police statement to the court said the Suburu Impreza was driven down an embankment and on a nature strip before returning to Old Punt Road, where Bone stopped the car and ran.
After he was arrested a short distance away Bone was unsteady on his feet, before returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.132, police said.
In court Bone pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving and failing to stop when signalled by police.
Ms Stone told the court Bone had been through struggles with alcohol in his life, but was getting back on track.
Magistrate Doug Dick disqualified Bone from driving for three months, after which he will have to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months.
He also fined Bone $200 for failing to stop, and sentenced him to a 12-month community corrections order.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.