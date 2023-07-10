Jill Murray celebrates 80 years

Grandmother, bridge club member and lover of line dancing Jill Murray has celebrated her 80th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Forty people helped ring in Jill's special day with a lunch at Club Catalina's bistro in Batemans Bay on July 10.
Jill is stalwart member of the Bay Liners dancers, Catalina Ladies golfers club, Social Bridge club at Club Catalina and the Eurobodalla Health and Fitness Gym.
Jill and her husband Barry have been married for 59 years. Jill is mother to Samantha, Vanessa and Matthew and is a loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren.
Jill is "Auntie Mame" personified, in that she believes that her age is no barrier to living life to the fullest.
