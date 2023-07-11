Countryside convenience

Experience the joy of semi-rural living with this breathtaking property, perfectly situated within close proximity to the captivating beaches and facilities of Narooma.
Upon arrival, the fully sealed driveway leads you to the beautiful, wrap-around verandah which frames views of the surrounding countryside.
Inside, the high ceilings and polished wooden floors create an atmosphere of elegance and warmth. The spacious living areas are bathed in natural light and, in the heart of the home, there is a cozy wood fire.
The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and there are three other bedrooms.
This property also boasts a one-bedroom granny flat or unit, providing the perfect space for extended family or guests to enjoy their own private retreat.
There are over five acres of land at your disposal, and horse infrastructure, including five fully fenced paddocks, round-yards and stables, can provide the perfect opportunity for equestrian pursuits.
Enjoy the beautiful Olsen's Creek which meanders through the paddocks.
There are also two huge garages with high ceilings, offering ample space.
This exceptional property, where the tranquility of the countryside meets the convenience of proximity to Narooma, could be yours.
