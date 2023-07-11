Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
400 Old Highway, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
July 12 2023 - 8:30am
Countryside convenience
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 5 Car

  • 400 Old Highway, Narooma
  • $1,795,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

Experience the joy of semi-rural living with this breathtaking property, perfectly situated within close proximity to the captivating beaches and facilities of Narooma.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

