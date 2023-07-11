Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
After nine months of intensive rehabilitation, Bates has returned home to Surf Beach

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:54pm, first published July 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Powerful owl Bates was released into bushland at Surf Beach nine months after he was discovered with a traumatic eye injury. Picture by Sandy Collins
Nine months after powerful owl 'Bates' was discovered amongst shrubs at Surf Beach with an injured eye and damaged feathers, he has been released to reunite with his breeding partner.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

