Nine months after powerful owl 'Bates' was discovered amongst shrubs at Surf Beach with an injured eye and damaged feathers, he has been released to reunite with his breeding partner.
The owl, affectionately named Bates by WIRES veterinarians, was spotted by member Liz while out walking her dog in Surf Beach nine months ago.
Liz discovered the nocturnal bird on the ground.
WIRES raptor coordinator Sandy Collins quickly captured the owl for assessment.
The bird's feathers were damaged and it had suffered a traumatic eye injury resulting in a luxated lens.
Bates' injuries meant he had to be transported to Raptor Recovery Australia near Fitzroy Falls in the Southern Highlands for rehabilitation with WIRES' head raptor veterinarian, Jana Schader.
Bates was initially kept in an intensive care cage and hand-fed lean meat by Dr Schader.
As weeks passed by, Dr Schader noticed the owl could successfully hunt when placed in a large aviary despite its luxated lens.
Ms Collins said he was kept long enough for damaged feathers to moult and regrow. Bates was gradually beating his injuries.
"Luckily powerful owls use hearing more than sight for hunting," she said.
Bates was proving to be an efficient hunter and earnt his name, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's notorious villain.
On June 26, WIRES members took Bates back to Surf Beach and released the healthy bird within 150 metres of where he was discovered.
"Four members of WIRES attended the release after dark.
"Within 30 seconds of opening the box, the owl quietly took off into the night, hopefully to reunite with his partner for the breeding season."
Powerful owls are a vulnerable species and are normally found in woodland, rainforest and open sclerophyll forests and is endemic to eastern and south-eastern Australia.
Powerful owls are monogamous and mate for life. They can live for more than 30 years.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
