Nine months after Kaius famously entered the world at Mogo Wildlife Park on the south coast, the baby silverback gorilla has been reunited with the neonatal team who saved his life.
A paediatrician, two obstetricians, two midwives and two GPs from the south coast were called to Mogo Wildlife Park in October 2022 to help Kaius after his parents rejected him.
His mum Kipensi had given birth to a perfectly healthy baby, but could not pass her placenta. She was anaesthetised and zookeeper Chad Staples watched eagerly as Kaius' dad Kisane held him for 14 hours.
"Things were going well until dad wanted to get involved," he said.
"We had to intervene which is something you don't do lightly because once you do, you're in completely."
When zookeepers tried to reengage Kaius with his parents, they were completely disinterested.
The 2.4 kilogram baby gorilla formed sepsis pneumonia and at his lowest point, he needed to be resuscitated.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland called on his colleagues, doctors Brenton Cole, Judy Toman, Lisa Hyde, Carolyn Stuart and midwives KA Whyte and Wendy Pryke to save Kaius.
"It's not every night you get called in the middle of the night to help a sick mother gorilla and their sick baby," Dr Holland said.
"There was a moment when they all looked at the table and said 'That's a different looking baby'," Mr Staples said.
Midwife Wendy Pryke said Dr Toman called her that night to ask "Would you put a nasogastric tube down a baby gorilla?"
Ms Pryke's response was "Excuse me?"
"We had the team we'd always worked with for the last fifteen years [at the zoo]," she said.
"He opened his eyes and we'd won. I was honoured to be part of it."
Mr Staples said Kaius has thrived from that moment.
In July, Kaius will be fully introduced to his surrogate mother, G-Anne, who is reportedly already fascinated with the 7.- kilogram baby.
"Eventually, he's going to be 220 kilos and hopefully he'll have a family of his own."
During the first six weeks of Kaius' life, Mr Staples was up every two hours bottle feeding him.
"You realise just how similar we are to our great ape cousins.
"He's just like a newborn - he's taking in the universe with every blink. He's just made it all worthwhile."
After a whirlwind nine months, Mr Staples now faces the reality of leaving Kaius' side so he can reintegrate with his surrogate family.
"He's certainly growing up to become a fantastic ambassador for his species."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.