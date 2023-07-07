3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Mystery Bay

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Mystery Bay on the south coast overnight.
The earthquake happened at 3.44am on Friday, July 7 and was felt by people in Mystery Bay.
Geoscience Australia has recorded 39 "felt" reports.
It was recorded at a depth of just 10 kilometres.
Rachel Love lives at Mystery Bay and woke up to a loud thud and a "brief rumbling" in her floor and windows.
"We could hear the rumble echo off into the distance," she said, "I thought it may have been thunder, that's kind of like what it sounded like".
Geoscience Australia recorded the quake's epicentre at Billy's Beach, just north of Mystery Bay.
The earthquake was originally reported with a magnitude of 2.9 but was upgraded to 3.0 on Friday morning.
On social media people have been commenting about hearing loud rumbling noises in Narooma, Bodalla, Wallaga Lake and even as far as Moruya and Buckajo.
Most were commenting about the sounds while not many people said they "felt it".
Since 2013, 13 earthquakes have been recorded south east of Narooma.
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was also recorded on June 26 off the coast of Mystery Bay.
