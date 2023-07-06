Grumpy Old Man: I have a startling new confession

I have a confession to share, and it is quite startling.
I am neither immortal nor invincible.
Now that might not seem like much of a revelation to you, after all mortality is a condition that applies to pretty much all of us.
But occasionally it, regrettably and unfortunately, shocks me.
You see, I don't know if it is just me, men of my generation, men in general or all people, but deep down inside I have had this nagging feeling that I was unbreakable, and would continue being so until pretty much the end of time.
Even when things like injuries and broken bones tried to disprove this deep-seated but never discussed belief, I still held on to my delusions of being the human equivalent of an unbreakable Tonka Toy.
Because clearly I'm really clever about things like that.
And so when I was offered an influenza vaccination a few weeks ago I just fobbed it off - dismissed it out of hand because the flu could never touch me.
Well, it touched me last year, left me crook for weeks, but that was an anomaly okay.
And maybe the year before, but I don't want to get stuck in ancient history.
So what was the result of not getting a flu vaccination this year, of arrogantly saying that I've never had one and never needed one?
Not only did the flu touch me, it picked me up, spanked my backside, gave me the worst wedgie I've ever experienced and two wet willies before belting me over the head.
It was not pretty.
And while I was left to spend days in bed pondering the wisdom of my choices, it occurred to me that there are probably many men taking a similarly cavalier approach to their health.
These are the men taking huge risks, doing stupid things, all because we think we can.
We think we can ride a bicycle over a ramp and then defy gravity by sailing a ridiculous distance in the air.
We think we can reach that difficult light globe by balancing a ladder on a chair that's sitting on a well-worn painter's platform spanning the distance between another ladder and a stack of crates; or the surfboard will sit safely on top of the car without roof racks if a couple of our mates lie on top of it while we're driving.
Because deep down inside we truly believe that everything will be fine.
In the same way when next winter comes around I will have forgotten catching the flu, forgotten the days when I could barely eat and couldn't sleep because I coughed at every second breath, and I'll say, "Nah, I don't need a flu vaccination - the flu's never bothered me."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
