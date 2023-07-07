Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Storytime for the ages: Batemans Bay's first intergenerational preschool graduates with flying colours

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Heather, Kathy, Mahli and Mary enjoying story time at intergenerational preschool at Batemans Bay Library.
From left: Heather, Kathy, Mahli and Mary enjoying story time at intergenerational preschool at Batemans Bay Library.

What brings young and old together?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.