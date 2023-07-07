What brings young and old together?
Preschool, of course!
A library in Batemans Bay has seen its very first group of intergenerational preschoolers graduate after ten weeks of show-and-tell, painting, music and storytelling.
Team leader at Batemans Bay Library Janelle Smith and campus manager at University of Wollongong (UOW) Eurobodalla Jaimey Facchin brainstormed how they could replicate the ABC's series, "Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds" after seeing how well the televised experiment created intergenerational connections.
"Our first idea was to approach an aged care facility and a preschool but it just didn't eventuate," Ms Facchin said, "so we just thought we'd open up to the community".
Jessica Campbell jumped at the chance to moderate the intergenerational playgroup while she was completing her Master of Teaching at UOW.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect when I said yes," she said, "but I've loved every minute".
READ MORE:
The preschool has helped to spark and nurture relationships between the most unlikely of people.
Three-year-old Ibrahim graduated from the intergenerational preschool along with his peers on June 22.
Originally from Sydney, Ibrahim's family was unsuccessful in finding a preschool that would take him on while his dad completed a four-month working contract in the Eurobodalla.
Ibrahim's mother came across the new group when she visited the library a few months ago.
"English wasn't his first language so there was a communication barrier," Ms Campbell said.
"But by the last week, he and all the other kids would leave their parents and go with the older adults."
Kathy and Mahli quickly paired up when they first met in April at the library.
Now that they have graduated, they have big plans to keep building their friendship.
Ms Facchin said some children in the playgroup were nervous during the first week and didn't leave their parent's side.
"They met each other for an hour and the next week they were running to them. A couple of the little kids call them 'nanny'," she said.
"I think what happens on the show has really unfolded in these sessions."
She said library staff approached older library patrons and U3A members who regularly visited the community centre.
It did not take the older adults much convincing to eagerly sign up for 10 weeks of preschool.
READ MORE:
Every week, preschoolers enjoyed story time before tackling a creative task with their buddies. Ms Campbell said scavenger hunts, bubble painting and sensory play were popular amongst all ages.
Library coordinator Samantha Fenton said the preschool allowed older adults to meet new people and overcome feelings of isolation or loneliness.
"Some of them have said they've got grandchildren but they live further away and don't get to see them, so it's a lovely opportunity for them to have young people around."
At the same time, parents of young children saw the program as an opportunity for them to increase their social skills and learn about older generations.
Ms Fenton said it was an eye-opening experience to see relationships flourish between the kids and the older adults.
"They've really generated true friendships. It's been beautiful to see the development of relationships between the kids and the older participants."
Ms Facchin said UOW and the library are already looking into securing funding for the next preschool program.
"Everyone signed up for a different reason. But ultimately they've all built really strong bonds that won't end any time soon."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.