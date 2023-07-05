Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batteries not for bin warns Eurobodalla Council, fire extinguished at recycling centre

Updated July 6 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya Fire and Rescue crews found a lithium battery to be the cause of the smouldering fire. Picture supplied.
Moruya Fire and Rescue crews found a lithium battery to be the cause of the smouldering fire. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council is urging residents to keep batteries out of their bins following a fire at the Moruya recycling facility last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.