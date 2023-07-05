You must see it to believe it

This sleek and sophisticated property, nestled on a 613 square metre block, is perfect for families, dual occupancy, and multi-family living.
"The whole house has been fully renovated, there is nothing to do whatsoever," said Roslyn Pollard, real estate agent.
The downstairs area is fully self-contained, boasting a main bedroom with ensuite bathroom, another spacious room, and a glass sliding door leading to the beautiful backyard.
Upstairs, the large open-plan living area exudes contemporary elegance and spaciousness, and includes a modern and well-equipped kitchen.
The bedrooms are luxuriously carpeted, and include built-in robes. The main bedroom upstairs opens onto a deck with a sliding door. Also upstairs, is a three-way main bathroom.
From the main upstairs living area, towards the back, step outside to discover a fabulous outdoor area, perfect for all seasons with bistro style, drop down weather shield blinds. Plus, there's another balcony at the front.
Settle around a cosy fire pit in the fully fenced yard, or direct gated access to a council reserve at the rear of the property makes it easy to enjoy a bush walk at your leisure.
Additional features include a large under-house laundry and storage area, manicured, easy-care gardens, and parking. It's also within walking distance to Catalina Golf Course.
