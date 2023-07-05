Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

59 Country Club Drive, Catalina

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it
You must see it to believe it

5 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 59 Country Club Drive, Catalina
  • $1,050,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay 02 4472 5566
  • Contact: Roslyn Pollard 0478 800 054
  • Inspect: By appointment

This sleek and sophisticated property, nestled on a 613 square metre block, is perfect for families, dual occupancy, and multi-family living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.