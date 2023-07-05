Three weeks ago, Blackshaw Coastal launched its Winter Appeal to support young people and families facing homelessness in the Eurobodalla.
At that point, they had only collected a bagful of canned food, a couple of blankets and some shoes.
When Wayne, David and Tanya from Campbell Page came to count and collect the donations, they had to fill their trailer three times.
Pat Jameson, owner of Blackshaw Coastal said the amount of people coming to drop off donations to their Batemans Bay office was "overwhelming".
"The community has been amazing. People are so good-willed," she said.
"Everyone feels helpless, so people have donated new clothing which will provide some dignity."
She said some people were returning throughout the month to drop off more canned food, baby clothes and blankets.
About 700 people are living without stable accommodation in the Eurobodalla.
Campbell Page works closely with families grappling with increasing living costs and supports more than 200 young people facing homelessness.
Wayne is an outreach worker with Campbell Page and said some of the donated food and clothing would go to victims of a recent fire at the Bay Waters Holiday Resort in North Batemans Bay.
"A young client who didn't have very much has lost pretty much everything. This will go directly to them," he said.
Tanya, an outreach manager at Campbell Page said the hundreds of bags of donations would make a massive difference to families who are suffering.
"[The community] know it's going local, that's why they've been so generous," she said.
She said as the cost of living has increased, not-for-profit services working to assist homeless people are themselves feeling the pinch.
"The services that are usually able to give are struggling because they've experienced four years of having to give constantly.
"Services are struggling so the families are obviously struggling."
She said the massive donations of blankets would help families who cannot afford electricity.
"It's the same with food: the cost of groceries is going through the roof, so any food donations will help," Wayne said.
"I had a girl call me the other day and tell me she was really hungry.
"She normally doesn't do that."
Ms Jameson said businesses like Grumpy & Sweetheart's, Alfresco Coffee Roasters and Starfish Deli had donated countless vouchers, while a group of four Moruya golfers skipped their weekly lunch and donated $350 cash.
You can still support people who are facing homelessness in the Eurobodalla by contacting Campbell Page on 1300 139 920.
If you need support, call Campbell Page Youth Services on 0490 436 261.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
