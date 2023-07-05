Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

'People are so good-willed': Community spirit at forefront of winter appeal

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Pat Jameson of Blackshaw Coastal handed over hundreds of bags of donations to David, Tanya and Wayne of Campbell Page.
From left: Pat Jameson of Blackshaw Coastal handed over hundreds of bags of donations to David, Tanya and Wayne of Campbell Page.

Three weeks ago, Blackshaw Coastal launched its Winter Appeal to support young people and families facing homelessness in the Eurobodalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.