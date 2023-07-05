Research indicates volunteer numbers support seniors have almost halved, and now the Eurobodalla Shire Council is on a mission to turn that around.
Council's Active Living program has supported the shire's older generations for more than 35 years.
It hosts a range of individual and group activities to help seniors form friendships and connect with the local community.
Council's volunteer development officer Alice Russack said volunteers were a crucial part of the program.
"The program wouldn't be possible without them," Ms Russack said. "Volunteering for Active Living is an opportunity to be involved and make a true difference in our community.
"It's a great way to learn new skills while helping people stay healthy, engaged, and living independently at home - ultimately you will be improving their quality of life and yours."
There are three volunteer roles in the program - social support, both individual and in group settings, as well as community transport drivers.
Ms Russack said anyone is welcome to apply.
"Hopefully there are some willing people semi-retired or able to spend some time helping seniors in our community," she said.
Ms Russack said volunteers were needed to assist staff in supporting seniors with their activities, such as outings to the movies, art exhibitions or arts and crafts workshops.
"Volunteers are so valued - it's their simple acts of kindness that go such a long way, making everyone's lives easier and more enjoyable," Ms Russack said.
"We would love to see more volunteers come on board so we can organise more outings."
Aside from group settings, volunteers can offer their time one-on-one by helping seniors with their shopping, attending appointments and other errands, or simply just popping in to have a chat over a cuppa.
Over the past 12 months, Active Living volunteers have assisted more than 500 seniors.
Ms Russack said volunteers receive training before they start and are reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses, like travel and food, while volunteering.
If you would like to become an Active Living volunteer, contact Alice Russack on 4474 1383 or alice.russack@esc.nsw.gov.au
For more information on Council's services for seniors visit council's seniors web page.
