Three whales travelling north were sighted off Moruya Heads on Thursday. One was cruising about quite close to the mouth of the river for some time.
Mr. Stevenson, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. G. Mitchell, has secured the contract for building an additional 10 rooms to Mr. P. Bill's Bay View Hotel, Bateman's Bay.
Mr. P. H. Mills. C.P.S., has kindly supplied us with the vital statistics registered during the quarter ending 30 th June, in the district of Moruya. Births - males 16, females 6, total 22; deaths - males 6, females 1, total 7; marriages - 7.
G. Thomas and T. Allen crushed 9 tons for 201/2 ounces of gold at the small two-head battery at Utopia, Nerrigundah, which is a very satisfactory return. The stone was taken from their little mine which shows a reef 18 inches in bottom of shaft, carrying gold equal to the lot that was crushed. They have another reef, a mile or two distant, which prospects well.
Mr. L. T. Jenner, of Newstead, has added to the district's list of motor-cars having purchased a four-seater Overlander.
Through his horse falling when racing after stock on Thursday, Mr. Claude Donnelly had the misfortune to break his shoulder. Dr. Cutler set the injured bone, but the patient will have an enforced holiday of about six weeks.
Bateman's Bay (From our Correspondent): Much excitement prevailed here on Saturday, when the new river punt, which is being built for Mr. Fenning, was successfully launched. The ceremony ... went through without a hitch.
The "Kianga" called on here on Tuesday and completed the loading of a timber cargo and proceeded the same day to Sydney.
Deua River (From our Correspondent): Mrs. Johnson, of the Eurobodalla Public School, spent the midwinter vacation at Deua River. As a teacher Mrs. Johnson had indeed distinguished herself. Some time ago we were shown a copy of a magazine issue of "Great Public Schools of New South Wales", in which her school was referred to as "the far-famed Eurobodalla School."
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
